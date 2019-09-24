Looking to buy an iPhone 11? Preorders already sold out on Amazon and Flipkart

Notably, the iPhone 11 was available for pre-order on Amazon with an exchange offer of up to Rs 7,200.

While Apple’s latest offering iPhone 11 received a ‘lukewarm’ response in China, the demand in India seems to be in sharp contrast. All variants of iPhone 11 on Amazon and Flipkart in India have been sold out in the pre-order phase. The Apple iPhone 11 series which was officially launched on September 10, 2019, is set to hit the stores on September 27. The base model of iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 64,900. As the festival season kicks in, there are plenty of offers on including cashbacks, exchange offers, and discounts, bringing down the price of the new iPhone 11.

When the iPhone 11 series hit China this Friday, it failed to draw a frenzy of crowd outside the Apple stores, said a Reuters report. One of the reasons for the muted demand was that Apple’s new smartphones are not 5G enabled like those of their rivals Huawei and Vivo.

In India, Apple’s iPhone 11 went out of stock just three days after the listings went live on Paytm Mall, Amazon and Flipkart.

Notably, the iPhone 11 was available for pre-order on Amazon with an exchange offer of up to Rs 7,200. Another finance offer was a direct discount of Rs 6,000 if the buyer holds a HDFC Bank credit or debit card.

On Amazon’s e-commerce rival Flipkart, there was an exchange offer of upto Rs 14,650 for your old phone along with a direct discount of Rs 6,000 if you hold an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. The discount on HDFC cards was also valid on the no-cost EMI options on Flipkart.

iPhone 11 price in India

As mentioned before, the base 64GB model of the iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,900 in India while the 128GB and 256GB storage models retail at Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900, respectively. Buyers can choose from six colours – Purple, Yellow, Green, White, Black and Red.

iPhone 11 specs

iPhone 11 comes with iOS 13 operating system and 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display in a glass and aluminium design. The Apple phone is powered by A13 Bionic chip and also comes with a water-resistance rating of IP68.

The front camera of the iPhone 11 is 12-megapixel with the Apple phone supporting Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio, and dual-SIM connectivity. The iPhone 11 has two cameras on the back – 12-megapixel sensors with wide-angle along with ultra-wide-angle lenses.

Notably, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are still available for pre-order on both Flipkart and Amazon