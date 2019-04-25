Looking for work from home jobs? Google has the solution

As one sits home in pyjamas in the comfort of home sipping coffee, it is only natural to crave that casual environment at work when you slog come Monday. But with the advent of the digital age, more and more jobs are popping up that don\u2019t require a proper office set up. The option of \u2018Work from home\u2019 has become fairly attractive. For some, it is not the comfort but the extra income that comes with \u2018work from home\u2019 and for some, being their own boss is the best ever thing. To some, flexibility of work hours is the top priority. However, searching for work from home is quite tedious and since necessity is the mother of invention, Google naturally had to find a way to make it a little easier. Since 2018, Google is working on expanding job search features to its search engine. The key expansion in this program is to make it simpler to search for work-from-home jobs. Usually, when a user searches for a job, the result that pop up lack credibility but now, when someone searches for a job in Google Search by typing such as customer support jobs, the latest features will enable them to lock the location to \u201cwork from home\u201d to search remote and telecommute jobs. Google has said that a number of job posting sites, such as Working Nomads, We Work Remotely and ZipRecruiter are already supporting this feature. In order to filter these jobs, Google is looking at the standard Schema.org markup which most of the job sites use to boost their listings to Google Jobs. Jennifer Su, Google product manager, wrote in an announcement this week, \u201cThrough a number of user studies, we learned that most remote jobs were not clearly labelled as such.\u201d Su added that according to the feedback they received, it is fairly difficult to detect and show remote job opportunities when job seekers enter \u2018work from home\u2019 or other related queries in the search bar. By introducing this capability to the users, Google hopes to make remote work opportunities more discoverable to job seekers who are in need of them. It is to be noted that Google already allows job searchers filter by type of transit and commute times, therefore, it only makes sense to add work-from-home option as well, particularly when more and more employees look for this flexibility.