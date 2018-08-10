Looking for the best smartphones under Rs 10,000? Here is the list of top options

Are these the best smartphones under Rs 10,000?

The smartphones in the budget segment have a vast foothold, especially in a country like India where the OEMs are aggressively jostling to reach the sweet spot where their strategically-priced phones can win over a large base of customers. When you think of the budget segment, which is Rs 10,000 or less, a few names immediately spring to your mind include Xiaomi, Samsung, and Honor.

The sub-Rs 10,000 range keeps seeing new launches every month and we have prepared a list of some of the popular smartphones that run out of stock within seconds of the beginning of their respective sales.

1 – Honor 7X – The Honor 7X is a decent smartphone that you can get under Rs 10,000 right now. The original price of the Honor 7X base variant is Rs 12,999 while the high-end variant costs Rs 15,999. However, Amazon Freedom Sale will see the price of the smartphone come down to Rs 9,999 for the base variant. The smartphone comes a 5.93-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. It sports 16-megapixel primary and 12-megapixel secondary cameras on the rear.

2 – Xiaomi Redmi Y2 – The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 was launched earlier this year as the successor to the Redmi Y1. The selfie-centric smartphone starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB. The next sale for the phone will begin on August 14 at 12 noon. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with AI Beauty. There is a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone – 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes with support for dual SIM cards (Nano) in a dedicated slot and runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

3 – Moto E4 Plus – The Moto E4 Plus is an old smartphone, however, it’s still a pretty good phone if your needs are limited to browsing, texting, and calling with minimal gaming. The smartphone is currently available to purchase at Rs 8,999. It has a 13-megapixel camera on the rear while a 5-megapixel camera sits on the front.

4 – Honor 7A – The Honor 7A is available to purchase at a price of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB and 32GB variant. The smartphone was recently announced targeted in the budget segment. There is a 5.7-inch HD+ display, a HiSilicon Kirin processor, and a huge 3000mAh battery under the hood. There is a dual camera setup comprising 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. There is an 8-megapixel front camera on the phone.

5 – Infinix Smart 2 – The Infinix Smart 2 is an entry-level phone with some decent specifications. The smartphone has a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek MT6737 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage. There is face unlock feature on the smartphone. Flipkart is offering the smartphone at Rs 5,999 along with some offers.