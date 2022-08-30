Netflix for free: Airtel to offer membership at no extra charge with these recharge plans

Netflix for free is something nobody would say no to. Telecom operators know this which is why they are now coming up with plans that not just offers data and calling benefits but also entice users with free subscription of leading OTT apps in India. Following this ongoing trend, Airtel is giving free Netflix membership with its select recharge plans.

The telecom company with its Rs 1199 postpaid plan offers 1 regular and 2 add-on connections. The add on scheme which was launched by the company while ago allows a subscriber to add a family connection to their existing plan without having to pay the full price for the second connection. The Airtel Rs 1199 plan offers 150GB of data and 100 SMS/day, along with unlimited voice calling and free OTT benefits that include a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription, Amazon Prime subscription, and Netflix subscription. You get a ‘Basic’ subscription to Netflix.

The second Airtel plan costs Rs 1599 and comes with 250GB of data. It includes 1 regular and 3 family add-on connections. The postpaid plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits include a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription, Amazon Prime subscription, and Standard subscription of Netflix.

Netflix has four kinds of subscription- Mobile, Basic, Standard and Premium. These plans differ on video quality and the number of screens you can watch. Mobile subscription is the lowest priced. It comes at Rs 149 and offers video quality of 480p resolution. Next is the Basic that costs Rs 199 and lets you view content on up to four devices with same picture quality as mobile. The Standard plan costs Rs 499 and offers 1080p video quality with 4 screens sharing ability. The Premium plan gives you best viewing experience of 4K+HDR and costs Rs 649. Note that these are all monthly rates.