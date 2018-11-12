Looking for cheaper phones and laptops? This new startup is exclusively for refurbished products

Togofogo is a fast-growing online marketplace for buying and selling of pre-owned and refurbished smartphones and tablets.

Many among us desire to own the hottest mobile phone, but are constrained by its high price tag. Quite a few are bold enough to purchase them second-hand, but feel cheated when the devices do not give good performance. Relax, help is round the corner. Togofogo promises to help you pick a refurbished mobile phone, tablet or laptop that have undergone a rigorous quality check.

Togofogo is a fast-growing online marketplace for buying and selling of pre-owned and refurbished smartphones and tablets. In a span of over three years, Togofogo (founded in 2015) has successfully established a customer base of over 4,00,000 and has sold close to 5 lakh refurbished smartphones. The 24% repeat customers figure indicates the trust and customer loyalty the brand enjoys.

“The company witnessed a three-time growth in the number of refurbished devices sold on its platform in the month of July 2018,” said Soumitra Gupta, CEO, Togofogo.

Gupta has a strong track record of consistently delivering rapid growth with over 20 years of experience across industries in various leadership roles. Prior to Togofogo, he founded Aforeserve, an integrated service management and support company offering comprehensive and standardised lifecycle services. Being in the industry for almost two decades, he realised that pre-owned mobiles and tablets comprise one of the highest potential markets in India but was highly unorganised.

With a vision to transform the market, Gupta created Togofogo and integrated it with value propositions like last mile delivery, high quality, warranty and slowly and steadily, it became the most trusted and reliable platform for buyers and sellers of pre-owned and refurbished devices. “Hundred per cent of the old and damaged products bought by the company for resale are refurbished and repaired before selling to customers,” he said.

Togofogo’s strategic tie-up with Aforeserve ensures best customer services on the platform with an extensive network of 300-plus offline service stations across every nook and corner of the country. Moreover, it provides repair as a value-added-service to all its customers and also provides them with a standby phone while their own phone is being repaired.

With more such strategic tie-ups, Togofogo has become a one-stop shop for its customers; providing an array of services right from quality check, certification, warranty and repair services. It has a network of over 500 sellers that list mobiles of more than 20 brands on the Togofogo website. Leading brands such as Samsung, Apple, Blackberry, Sony, Asus, and Xiaomi among others are also listed on the company’s website.

“The company aims at transforming the offline grey market of refurbished devices into an organised, dependable segment,” said Gupta. With its online platform, the sellers leverage Togofogo’s integrated logistics support to access a pan-India market in no time and the buyers, in turn, have a place to shop for bargains and be assured about the quality of the products they purchase.

Togofogo believes that customer satisfaction is the pre-requisite for business success. Although boot-strapped at present, the company is planning for its first equity funding for business growth and expansion. Its long-term vision is to transform the market and fill the existing gaps. “There is a huge untapped market for customers who want to buy a high-end smartphone without burning a hole in their pockets. With the growing popularity of recommerce as end consumers go after the ‘almost-new product’, the industry shows tremendous potential to organise this unorganised sector,” he informed.

Togofogo has recently forayed into the refurbished laptops market in India. It plans to expand the product line to include other consumer electronic devices, and provide similar service for them. It will facilitate the buying and selling of old devices as well as providing repair and certification for these devices. Having established a strong foothold in metro cities, it now aims to capture the market for refurbished and pre-owned smartphones in tier-2 and tier-3 cities through their offline presence. Gupta summarised, “This is a very crucial time for us and we expect a rock-solid growth trajectory in the months to come.”