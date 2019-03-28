Logitech Z607: Compact speakers, big sound — check specifications

The net result is that you can surround yourself with audio from your favourite movies, music, and games with this 5.1 speaker system that includes left, right and centre channels, two rear satellites, and one subwoofer.

Nowadays, many people shun the monolithic music systems that once occupied a lot of space in our households. Instead, there is a growing preference to listen to music stored on our laptops and mobile phones by means of earphones and headphones. If the latter are cordless, even better. By that yardstick, the Logitech Z607 surround sound speaker system might seem a bit disappointing at first look; it comes with a copious amount of cabling in order to connect the entire system. It is only when the system comes to life that you will sit up and pay attention to its sound output. With 160 watts peak power on tap, this 5.1 speaker system wraps your space in high-quality audio that is amazing.

The best part about the Logitech Z607 5.1 Surround Sound with Bluetooth, a new surround sound speaker system, is that it connects to all of your audio sources at an affordable price—Rs 10,995. You can listen to audio from your TV, phone and computer via Bluetooth, 3.5mm or RCA cables, and can also listen to content from an SD card or USB drive, as well as FM radio. With a more than six-meter-long rear speaker cable, you won’t need to rearrange the room to set up and enjoy decent-sounding audio as you can place the speakers in an optimal position to enjoy the surround sound.

The net result is that you can surround yourself with audio from your favourite movies, music, and games with this 5.1 speaker system that includes left, right and centre channels, two rear satellites, and one subwoofer. With support for Bluetooth 4.2, you will get decent wireless sound quality and a reliable connection that transfers data 2.5-times faster than Bluetooth 4.1.

To get started, set aside about 10-odd minutes to connect the entire system together. While the entire task is easy, it may seem somewhat cumbersome to those who are impatient and are accustomed to mobile-based music, where the audio quality (I personally believe) is vastly inferior, especially if you do not have a good headphone.

In the package, you’ll get the Z607 subwoofer, 5 satellite speakers, cables, remote and a Li-ion coin battery. At my end, I did the setup in my TV room without any hiccups. The extra-long 6.2m rear satellite speaker cables allow for optimal placement in living rooms, gaming spaces, offices, bedrooms—just about anywhere you want. Set them on desks, consoles and end tables, or easily mount them on the wall.

The best part with the Z607 system, one can play music using a control panel on the subwoofer. Even better, use the remote to stream music from any source —laptop, phone, tablet, TV, etc. With the compact remote, you can give a host of commands to play, pause and skip songs, control volume, select input, change radio stations and more.

My takeaways: With 160 watts peak power and a 5.25-inch subwoofer driver, the Logitech Z607 delivers powerful sound with clear highs and deep, powerful bass from any audio source. The system turns your stereo music into room-enveloping sound that lets you get the most out of your audio. You’ll get sparkling clear highs (upto 20 Khz) and deep, powerful bass (as low as 50Hz) with a speaker system made for audio lovers. You can listen to audio from computers, phones, tablets, TVs, Blu-ray / DVD players – almost any source. You can even connect via Bluetooth, 3.5mm or RCA cables. You can listen to audio from USB drives, SD cards or FM radio. Take my word, in actual usage you’ll feel the beat of the music and the rumble of movies and games with its subwoofer that delivers deep bass throughout the room.

All in all, a decently performing and well-designed speaker system for home and office.