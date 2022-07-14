Logitech Mice+ Keyboards: A choice you will feel good about

I learnt to type on old Remington typewriters, so I can safely say I am old enough to be excited by the thought of switching to a mechanical keyboard, even if it is for just a week. The new MX Mechanical Mini from Logitech offered me just this opportunity along with the wireless MX Master 3S mouse, an update on an icon in its own right.



The MX Mechanical Mini is a very compact wireless keyboard but it is also quite heavy. The base is what makes the piece heavy and there is a metal sheet under the keys that gives it a very serious look.



The keys are backlit and this can be adjusted thanks to the dedicated keys in the function row. There are more dedicated keys, like for taking screenshots or opening the search bar along with those that are legacy keys. It can connect with up to three devices at the same time and you use keys here to switch. It can be recharged via the USB-C port at the back.

The keys offer the right amount of resistance and travel when you are typing. I tested the MX Mechanical Mini on the new iMac. It works quite well here, though there are many things that don’t work, like using commands to increase font size while typing on Bear. Some of the dedicated keys are confused in the Mac environment.



The MX Master 3S, however, worked like a dream on the iMac though I had to use a converter to connect its dongle to the USC-C port. It offers a great rest for the hand that does not tire you out even after many hours at work. The mouse offers two rollers, one to scroll up and down and another for sideways scrolling. Working on really large spreadsheets is really easy with a mouse like this, thanks to the two-way scrolling options. The MX Master 3S is also very quiet and works on any surface from glass to leather. The rubberised finish makes it comfortable for long hours along with the ergonomic design.

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard and MX Master 3S are great options for workaholics who want to up their professional game. For others, I would say these are really big investments which need some returns to make sense.