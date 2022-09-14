Logitech launches three new G502 X gaming mice in India: check price, availability

Logitech’s sub brand, Logitech G announced G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus in India. The new G502 X mice will serve as a substantial upgrade to predecessor, G502. G502 X mice have also introduced G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus. G502 mice will come up with Lightforce hybrid optical-mechanical switches.

The Lightforce hybrid optical-mechanical switches are advertised to offer speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with crisp response.

The mice reportedly feature a Hero 25K high-precision gaming sensor – for 1-1 ration accuracy at sub-micron levels without smoothing, filtering and acceleration. As the mice are paired with the Lightforce switches, the response time improves by 68 percent from its predecessor – Logitech G502, as per the company.

The company also redesigned some parts of all the three mice – which includes the DPI shift button – which is no more irremovable and rather removable and reversible to fit for different hand grips. The scroll wheel is also redesigned to offer more stability and feel lighter, while still offering both infinite and ratchet scrolling modes.

Logitech G502 X series also supports Logitech G Powerplay for wireless charging.

The G502 X Plus offers a more aesthetical interface as it is powered by Lightsync RGB with a flowing 8-LED lighting which is customisable and adapts as the user plays, start up and power-down effects. The battery optimisation comes through active play detection to offer a greater battery life.

Logitech G502 X series price, availability

Logitech G502 X comes in three variants – G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus. The G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus are priced at Rs 7,995, Rs 13,995, Rs 14,995 respectively.

All three mice – G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus – are available in black and white colours.