Logitech G733 Gaming Headset: Wireless and designed for comfort

Logitech has come out with some great gaming headsets over the years. As gaming becomes a bigger part of popular culture, personal expression and style have become a huge part of a gamer’s identity. Towards this, Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, has debuted a new wireless gaming headset that celebrates self-expression and the fun side of gaming. The G733 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset is a full-featured, wireless headset that fits with your style and helps make your gaming experience more reflective of your world. Lightspeed wireless technology gives you 29+ hours of battery life and up to 20 metres of reliable wireless freedom.

The new G733 wireless headset only weighs 278g, features new colourful and reversible suspension headbands and comes equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam ear pads that conform to your head, making it one of the most comfortable headsets Logitech G has ever designed. The colourful, reversible suspension headband is designed for comfort during long play sessions. Each G733 colourway has its own unique headband design.

Tech-wise, the G733 comes with detachable mic with BLUE VO!CE technology—Advanced mic filters make your voice sound richer, cleaner and more professional. Thanks to its PRO-G drivers, you can hear every audio cue with great clarity, allowing you to get immersed in your game. These drivers are designed to significantly reduce distortion and reproduce precise, consistent, rich sound quality.

Estimated street price: Rs 15,495