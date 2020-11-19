  • MORE MARKET STATS

Logitech G733 Gaming Headset: Wireless and designed for comfort

By: |
November 19, 2020 12:45 AM

A full-featured, lightweight wireless gaming headset with great sound and battery life

Tech-wise, the G733 comes with detachable mic with BLUE VO!CE technology—Advanced mic filters make your voice sound richer, cleaner and more professional.

Logitech has come out with some great gaming headsets over the years. As gaming becomes a bigger part of popular culture, personal expression and style have become a huge part of a gamer’s identity. Towards this, Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, has debuted a new wireless gaming headset that celebrates self-expression and the fun side of gaming. The G733 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset is a full-featured, wireless headset that fits with your style and helps make your gaming experience more reflective of your world. Lightspeed wireless technology gives you 29+ hours of battery life and up to 20 metres of reliable wireless freedom.

The new G733 wireless headset only weighs 278g, features new colourful and reversible suspension headbands and comes equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam ear pads that conform to your head, making it one of the most comfortable headsets Logitech G has ever designed. The colourful, reversible suspension headband is designed for comfort during long play sessions. Each G733 colourway has its own unique headband design.

Related News

Tech-wise, the G733 comes with detachable mic with BLUE VO!CE technology—Advanced mic filters make your voice sound richer, cleaner and more professional. Thanks to its PRO-G drivers, you can hear every audio cue with great clarity, allowing you to get immersed in your game. These drivers are designed to significantly reduce distortion and reproduce precise, consistent, rich sound quality.

Estimated street price: Rs 15,495

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Logitech G733 Gaming Headset Wireless and designed for comfort
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Apple cuts App Store commission to 15% for small businesses
2Google Maps will now allow you to check regional COVID-19 details; adds live crowd feature
3India has potential to scale up laptop, tablet manufacturing to $100 billion by 2025: ICEA