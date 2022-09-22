Logitech announces G Cloud Gaming Handheld, set to release in October: Check price, details

Logitech announced its G Cloud Gaming Handheld today. Logitech’s handheld will arrive in North America on October 17. It will be loaded with Android and priced at $349.99 – with access to the Google Play Store, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service.

The Verge reported earlier this month that Logitech G has joined hands with China’s Tencent Games to launch a dedicated cloud gaming handheld and the news of Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld’s launch comes fresh.

Being an Android-powered handheld, it will let you play Android games, however – the main focus remains on cloud gaming. The handheld has a 7-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate display.

The gaming handheld features two offset thumbsticks, a D-pad, and Y, B, A, and X buttons. Four more buttons can be spotted on the front – Logitech G, home, menu and a context menu button.

In terms of memory, the handheld features 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS storage. Moreover, users can expand the memory using a microSD card.

Under the hood, the handheld sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor – and octa-core processor which can run up to 2.3GHz. The gaming handheld also packs a battery of 6,000 mAh which you can charge using a single USB-C 3.1 port in roughly 2.5 hours. The handheld reportedly weighs about 463g.

The lack of 5G or SIM card support will require a Wi-Fi connection to make the device functional. It also includes haptics, a gyroscope and remappable controls.

The company has worked with Microsoft and Nvidia to amalgamate Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now into the handheld.

Logitech has limited the initial launch of the upcoming gaming handheld to the US and Canada in October. There is a limited pre-order offer on Logitech’s Gaming handheld where users can get it at $299.99.

Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld will be available to purchase on Amazon, Best Buy and Logitech’s site, starting October 17.