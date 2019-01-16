Now, a smart lock that can be unlocked in five different ways

Lockly has launched a new smart lock that can be unlocked in five different ways

One smart lock manufacturing company has gone ahead to take on its rivals by making a smart lock that can be unlocked in as many as five ways. Lockly’s new Secure Pro smart lock offers five ways to unlock it, eliminating any chance of the passcode getting tracked or hacked, if any. The Secure Pro is available for pre-order in the US for $299.99 and is claimed to ship within the next two months.

Lockly Secure Pro is one of its kind that can be unlocked in five ways. The new Secure Pro smart lock by Lockly features a keypad that shows numbers in random order each time passcode is inputted. So, if anyone is observing the motions of the numbers you are keying in the Secure Pro smart lock, they wouldn’t be able to make even a wild guess as the input in the keypad is merely three digits.

Apart from the keypad, a fingerprint scanner is another way to unlock it. The other two methods that can unlock the Secure Pro lock are through the Lockly’s mobile app or through the voice assistant that recognises your voice.

And if none of them works, a physical lock is how you could conventionally open the lock with a regular key. To allow your guests in, you can provide them with randomised access codes that are generated by Lockly’s app. Lockly says that the access codes are “offline” and hence “safer” from any sort of hacking.

And, of course, there’s no way Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant won’t be in the picture. The lock is compatible with both voice assistants and Lockly said it will be rolling out an upgrade to make smart lock compatible with Apple’s HomeKit later this year; this means that Lockly’s Secure Pro smart lock can work in most smart homes.

Earlier, the company had launched a smart lock with most of these features in September 2018 but the new Secure Pro has been upgraded with the addition of the voice assistant capabilities.

When they say that there five ways you can open the lock, it also means that others could open it too using those five ways, but the company is confident that its smart lock is the most secure one there is.