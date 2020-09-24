  • MORE MARKET STATS

Localised data centres needed for improved connectivity: Debasish Sen

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:55 PM

Chairman of WBHIDCO Debasish Sen said that several companies are enquiring about proposed Silicon Valley hub in New Town for setting up of data centres.

Speaking at a CII webinar, Sen said: "localised data centres are very much needed to improve the quality of life. More and more WFH is going to happen and so the dependence on data connectivity will increase a lot".

With work from home (WFH) phenomenon going to increase in the coming days, a senior West Bengal government official on Thursday said there is a need for localised data centres for improving broadband connectivity.

Speaking at a CII webinar, Sen said: “localised data centres are very much needed to improve the quality of life. More and more WFH is going to happen and so the dependence on data connectivity will increase a lot”.

He said that WBHIDCO after having preliminary discussions with TRAI is now undertaking a study on the ‘shadow areas’ of broadband connectivity in the New Town area.

He said ‘shadow areas’ are those places where the speed of broadband connectivity is relatively less.

Sen also said HIDCO is also trying to expand the connectivity infrastructure to nearby villages around New Town where digital infrastructure is not very good.

Senior VP of Cognizant Arun Baid said that the pandemic has brought about the challenge of bridging the rural-urban divide as location has become agnostic if proper connectivity is provided.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio had also taken land in the hub for setting up a state-of-the-art data centre in New Town.

