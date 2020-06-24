Live streaming platform Mixer to shut down on July 22 as Microsoft looks at Facebook Gaming partnership

Every month, Facebook witnesses over 70 crore people who play a game, interact with a gaming group or watch a gaming video on the platform.
Microsoft Mixer: Curtains comes down on Microsoft Mixer! Microsoft’s video game live streaming platform Mixer is being shut down, the company announced in a statement on Monday. The tech giant will now be teaming up with social media giant Facebook to take on competitor Amazon-owned Twitch. The statement said that the service would run for another month before finally shutting down on July 22.
In the statement, Mixer said that while the service has been focused on creating an interactive and engaging live-streaming experience, ultimately the success of the partners and the streamers depends on the platform’s ability to scale it for them as broadly and promptly as possible.
The statement added that service soon realised that the vision and experience that Xbox and Microsoft wanted to provide for the gamers would take a lot of time for Mixer to match and that was why it was decided that the operations side of Mixer would be closed, and the platform would now focus on helping the community transition to a different platform.
It then also announced that Microsoft would now team up with Facebook to help the community on the platform switch to Facebook Gaming, which is an important part of the larger plan that Facebook Gaming and Xbox are working on. The two will work together to expand Mixer’s vision and build a platform to include and support each other, the statement said, adding that this would allow the streamers on Mixer’s to explore the opportunity of reaching a vast audience on a streaming platform which is among the fastest growing in the world.
It added that every month, Facebook witnesses over 70 crore people who play a game, interact with a gaming group or watch a gaming video on the platform. Moreover, for the Creators on Facebook Gaming, this could lead to an opportunity to partner with the Xbox ecosystem closely.
How can Mixer community switch to Facebook Gaming?
For the Mixer community, the statement said, Facebook Gaming has made it easy to switch if they wish to.
- The statement said that Facebook Gaming would grant the status of partner to Mixer Partners and all the existing Partner agreements would be honoured and matched as closely as possible. The statement further said that Partners of Mixer would get an update on how they could sign up for Facebook Gaming. Alternatively, the statement said, the Partners could also visit FB [dot] gg [slash] Mixer using the desktop, then connect with their Mixer account and follow the directions.
- The statement further said that the Streamers who are a part of the open monetization programme on Mixer would be allowed to participate in the Level Up Programme of the Facebook Gaming, where these streamers could continue to grow and monetize the streams. Moreover, the Facebook-owned platform would fast-track the onboarding process for the eligible streamers. They could also visit the website mentioned above.
- At the website mentioned above, a Mixer would be able to connect their Mixer account and the Facebook platform would display all the available Facebook Pages of the Mixer channels the Mixer already follows, so that they can now follow them on the Facebook platform.
- Special welcome packs would also be available for the viewers who would visit from Mixer [dot] com over the coming few weeks.
- After July 22, Mixer [dot] com would redirect to fb [dot] gg, the statement said.
