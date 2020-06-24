Live streaming platform Mixer to shut down on July 22 as Microsoft looks at Facebook Gaming partnership

Facebook Gaming and Xbox are working on a larger plan together. (Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Mixer: Curtains comes down on Microsoft Mixer! Microsoft’s video game live streaming platform Mixer is being shut down, the company announced in a statement on Monday. The tech giant will now be teaming up with social media giant Facebook to take on competitor Amazon-owned Twitch. The statement said that the service would run for another month before finally shutting down on July 22.

In the statement, Mixer said that while the service has been focused on creating an interactive and engaging live-streaming experience, ultimately the success of the partners and the streamers depends on the platform’s ability to scale it for them as broadly and promptly as possible.

The statement added that service soon realised that the vision and experience that Xbox and Microsoft wanted to provide for the gamers would take a lot of time for Mixer to match and that was why it was decided that the operations side of Mixer would be closed, and the platform would now focus on helping the community transition to a different platform.

It then also announced that Microsoft would now team up with Facebook to help the community on the platform switch to Facebook Gaming, which is an important part of the larger plan that Facebook Gaming and Xbox are working on. The two will work together to expand Mixer’s vision and build a platform to include and support each other, the statement said, adding that this would allow the streamers on Mixer’s to explore the opportunity of reaching a vast audience on a streaming platform which is among the fastest growing in the world.

It added that every month, Facebook witnesses over 70 crore people who play a game, interact with a gaming group or watch a gaming video on the platform. Moreover, for the Creators on Facebook Gaming, this could lead to an opportunity to partner with the Xbox ecosystem closely.

How can Mixer community switch to Facebook Gaming?

For the Mixer community, the statement said, Facebook Gaming has made it easy to switch if they wish to.