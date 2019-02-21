Live event market: Skillbox launches its Android app for deeper artist discovery

Tech & Art: Now, a mobile app for deeper art discovery

Gurugram-based startup Skillbox, which helps companies find and book artists and performers for events, has recently launched an Android app for addressing the fragmented live event market in India.

Before launching the app, the company first tested the water with its web platform www.skillboxes.com.

Ravi Pardhi, co-founder and CTO, Skillbox said, “We have witnessed tremendous traction on our web platform since launch and it was a logical next step to extend our offering to the ubiquitous device—mobile phones. The Skillbox app is designed to make lives of it users—artists, businesses and fans—easier with its rich and useful features. It allows booking artists such as musicians, DJs, session artists, photographers, designers, and sketch artists, many others for different needs.

With SkillBox, it is easier for artists to list, showcase their work to the world and network, and then finally, monetise their work. At the same time, the platform also helps businesses to easily browse through a large directory of talented artists, see and evaluate their portfolios, and then book them instantly according to their needs.

What makes Skillbox truly unique and stand out in the crowd are its different features. For example, the Profiles section allows artists to create visually appealing profiles and gain visibility while promoting themselves. The Discover feature allows users to keep the search criteria for artists and businesses by a particular type of artist, genre or select an artist handpicked by SkillBox staff. The Feed section makes it easy to publish and sell art, a discover section makes discovery of artists effortless for enthusiasts and businesses and a blog section serves news and knowledge needs of the community.

Its audio/video streaming service, StreamBox, provides musicians with a reliable way of showcasing their work to discerning audiences online. With the help of Book Artist, the businesses can book artist directly from the app after viewing their profile and work repository. All processes are streamlined and an e-contract is readily available upon booking which makes the process smooth with zero friction for businesses and artists alike.

Last but not least, the app covers a rich discussion platform – Talkbox which allows users to pose questions and also answer questions.

The company is planning to launch iOS app version in early April 2019.