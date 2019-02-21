Live event market: Skillbox launches its Android app for deeper artist discovery

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 12:10 AM

Gurugram-based startup Skillbox, which helps companies find and book artists and performers for events, has recently launched an Android app for addressing the fragmented live event market in India.

Tech & Art: Now, a mobile app for deeper art discoveryTech & Art: Now, a mobile app for deeper art discovery

Gurugram-based startup Skillbox, which helps companies find and book artists and performers for events, has recently launched an Android app for addressing the fragmented live event market in India.

Before launching the app, the company first tested the water with its web platform www.skillboxes.com.

Ravi Pardhi, co-founder and CTO, Skillbox said, “We have witnessed tremendous traction on our web platform since launch and it was a logical next step to extend our offering to the ubiquitous device—mobile phones. The Skillbox app is designed to make lives of it users—artists, businesses and fans—easier with its rich and useful features. It allows booking artists such as musicians, DJs, session artists, photographers, designers, and sketch artists, many others for different needs.

With SkillBox, it is easier for artists to list, showcase their work to the world and network, and then finally, monetise their work. At the same time, the platform also helps businesses to easily browse through a large directory of talented artists, see and evaluate their portfolios, and then book them instantly according to their needs.

What makes Skillbox truly unique and stand out in the crowd are its different features. For example, the Profiles section allows artists to create visually appealing profiles and gain visibility while promoting themselves. The Discover feature allows users to keep the search criteria for artists and businesses by a particular type of artist, genre or select an artist handpicked by SkillBox staff. The Feed section makes it easy to publish and sell art, a discover section makes discovery of artists effortless for enthusiasts and businesses and a blog section serves news and knowledge needs of the community.

Its audio/video streaming service, StreamBox, provides musicians with a reliable way of showcasing their work to discerning audiences online. With the help of Book Artist, the businesses can book artist directly from the app after viewing their profile and work repository. All processes are streamlined and an e-contract is readily available upon booking which makes the process smooth with zero friction for businesses and artists alike.

Last but not least, the app covers a rich discussion platform – Talkbox which allows users to pose questions and also answer questions.
The company is planning to launch iOS app version in early April 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Live event market: Skillbox launches its Android app for deeper artist discovery
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition