LinkedIn working on audio networking feature to rival Clubhouse

March 31, 2021 6:30 PM

After Twitter, professional networking site LinkedIn is coming up with its Clubhouse-like audio chat feature (via TechCrunch) using which creators will be able to connect with their community better. But unlike its rivals, the audio networking feature in LinkedIn with be connected with the user’s professional identity only. LinkedIn is also attracting the content creator community with its new platform where they can access tools like the newsletter, LinkedIn Video and stories.

Linked also launched a new “creator” mode for its account holders where one can set their profile as one that can be followed for content like LinkedIn Live videos and Stories. This new feature will put LinkedIn at par with its Clubhouse rivals like Twitter, Facebook, Telegram or Discord. All these platforms have their own audio networking feature that is in various stages of development.

Twitter with its Spaces is already beta testing the feature and soon its full set of tools will be there. Twitter even recently expanded its subscription platform with a “Super Follow” feature for creating a larger space for creators. The microblogging site has also started newsletters via an acquisition. Facebook too is planning on a slew of creator-focus features.

LinkedIn is bringing the new feature as its members want more ways to socialize. The site has seen 50 per cent growth in engagement via video shares, stories and posts, a spokesperson Suzi Owens said confirming the news. In LinkedIn’s audio feature like Clubhouse, there will be a stage showcasing the room’s speakers and listeners. Tools to join and leave the conversation will be provided, said reverse engineer Alessandro Lauzzi who first discovered the feature.

LinkedIn says that its audio feature will be a natural extension of other areas, like Groups and Events that have continued to grow, and particularly during the pandemic. In 2020 LinkedIn sessions increased by 30 per cent. Some 21 million people attended the event on LinkedIn last year.

