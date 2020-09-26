LinkedIn set to get slew of big updates including Stories, video calls, dark mode and more

Apart from the pictures, users will also be allowed to upload a small video of upto 20 seconds in their stories.

LinkedIn has announced some new features which will allow its users to upload stories, enable video call integration and also boost their search experiences. The sweeping changes launched by the company come four years after the last rejig was made in its design and interface. While some of the new features have already been rolled out in some countries by the Microsoft owned company, it intends to launch all the new features on the global scale in the next few months.

Under the new video call facility, the company will allow connections to video call one another via Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or BlueJeans. The company also said that the move intends to help users to seamlessly shift from normal chats with their connections to video chat for better communication. The new feature will be accessible to all the users right next to the message window clicking on which a video call will be established between the connections. Like many other video call applications which have emerged in the Covid era, the video call feature on Linkedin will also provide options like scheduling video calls at a particular time, sharing the video link among others.

LinkedIn Stories which is the other big change the company has brought for the users will allow users to upload what is happening in their lives on a day to day basis. Users can then upload daily events and functions they are a part of without worrying about their daily posts getting permanently attached to their job profile. The stories will only last for the maximum period of 24 hours. This feature in its initial stage is about to be launched for its US, Australia, Brazil, France, Netherlands, Canada and UAE users by the company. Subsequently the feature will be rolled out for all its users. Apart from the pictures, users will also be allowed to upload a small video of upto 20 seconds in their stories.

Users will soon also be able to edit and delete messages, LinkedIn has confirmed. Moroever, dark mode is also coming to the platform in the days to come.