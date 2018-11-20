LinkedIn-like platform exclusively for women announced: All about ‘Girlboss Community’

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 4:41 PM

Girlboss Community has grown to attract many top-class women industrialists and entrepreneurs who are coming together on a platform

Girlboss Community is like LinkedIn exclusively for women (Source: YouTube)

Girlboss, a US-headquartered media company that publishes the namesake magazine, has launched a unique platform that aims at offering an interactive platform to the women entrepreneurs to find the desired talent among other women and discuss career-related propositions. Called the Girlboss Community, the social media platform is apparently a version of LinkedIn specially designed for women who are seeking to collaborate and hire only women.

Set to launch in the US, the Girlboss Community has grown to attract many top-class women industrialists and entrepreneurs who are coming together on a platform that features things such as job applications, job roles, career-related information, and advice for women. The platform is powered by crowdsourcing information on how to negotiate salary, work opportunities, and even the best place to work in a particular location.

Sophia Amoruso, who heads the Girlboss Media, told AdWeek that she felt there was a need for something that seemed more important than the company’s in-house book with the same name. The need was felt ever so when Amoruso found some “self-selecting” women with ambitions looking to take their careers a level up but never had a proper platform. Amoruso believes that the Girlboss Community is the “harbinger of women’s entrepreneurship”.

LinkedIn is the world’s largest social media platform, now owned by Microsoft, that brings the world-class leaders, influencers, entrepreneurs, and professionals. However, Girlboss also offers interactive tools and a platform for women professionals so that they can converse endlessly in the form of threads, much like how Facebook groups work. The Girlboss Community is set to launch in January and the membership for the platform will be available for some fee, which is not officially announced yet. However, the report suggests that the Girlboss Community membership will cost under $20 monthly in the US.

