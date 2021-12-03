LinkedIn launches support for Hindi language: What is going to change and how to enable it

LinkedIn is also hoping to support more local language content. (Image: LinkedIn)

LinkedIn: Professional networking site LinkedIn Thursday launched the language support for Hindi so that a new user base can also take advantage of the platform. With this, LinkedIn is now supporting a total of 25 languages from around the world. The Microsoft-owned platform has said that by providing support for this language, about 600 million speakers of Hindi globally would be able to harness the benefits of LinkedIn. This support is live for desktop as well as mobile versions of the professional site. But this is not where LinkedIn’s plans for Hindi speakers end. It is planning to expand the feature by bringing several job opportunities for Hindi professionals on the networking site.

LinkedIn in Hindi: What will change

The support was rolled out starting Thursday, which means that users can now see Hindi on their profiles, feeds, in messages as well as in jobs, regardless of whether they are using desktop or mobile version. In fact, this feature is also supported on both Android and iOS versions of the mobile app. New users signing up on the platform will also now get this option.

In a blog post, the company explained, “As the next step, we’re working towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi-speaking professionals across industries, including more banking and government jobs.” LinkedIn is also hoping to support more local language content by adding more Hindi creators and publishers on the platform in the near future.

Setting LinkedIn language to Hindi

The steps to change the language to Hindi are given in the Help Centre, LinkedIn said. Basically, for mobile apps on Android and iOS, the app’s language would be the same as the language set for the device. This means that in order to see the LinkedIn app in Hindi, users would have to go to decide settings and change their preferred language to Hindi, and the LinkedIn app will change the language automatically.

For desktop versions, however, users would need to select the ‘Me’ icon located at the top-right corner of the interface. Following this, they would have to go to Settings & Privacy tab, and then to Account Preferences. They would then need to go to the Site Preferences tab and go to Language.

By selecting Hindi here, users will see the user interface and LinkedIn content like navigation bar in Hindi, but any user-generated content like user posts would be visible in the language that they were created in. These posts, however, will have the option of translating them to Hindi.

New users would be able to go to the LinkedIn website and register for a new account. Moreover, existing users would also have the option to display their profile in Hindi as well by creating a second language profile using the desktop version, by going to ‘Me’, and then ‘View Profile’ where they would see the option – ‘Add profile in another language’.