LinkedIn launches Stories in India so members can share their professional updates more casually with others

Social networking site for work professionals LinkedIn has introduced a new feature in India that will allow users to share their professional moments with others. The feature is Instagram-like and is called Stories, which according to the company, will help members share their experiences with their communities more casually, creatively, and authentically. This new feature will let members publish photos as well as videos of up to 20 seconds. Just like Instagram, the stories will be visible on the user’s profile for 24 hours. “With the growing importance of a virtually connected world, LinkedIn has launched Stories in India to help members share everyday, casual updates and experiences from their professional lives, start lightweight conversations, and offer a new way to stay connected with their network,” the company said.

According to LinkedIn, users can show their everyday professional moments like work-from-home setups, work motivations, daily routines, events, industry news, team calls, and insights among others instead of posting these on their page. Unlike sharing on page, the shared moment will be gone in 24 hours. “In a virtually connected world, ‘Stories’ are the virtual water coolers, where members can share their everyday professional moments in a creative and authentic way, and find a new way to stay connected with their networks,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

In the story feature, options to add stickers have also been included in order to bring visual excitement to LinkedIn Stories. For Indian market, the company has launched six localized stickers that will help users depict the work-life unique to the country in a quirky way. These stickers include ‘Auto Rickshaw,’ ‘Jugaad,’ ‘Chai-Time,’ ‘Cricket,’ and ‘Yoga’ among others. Users can also mention other people in their stories.

Apart from Stories, the company has also introduced some platform enhancements including the new look of LinkedIn which is a first in the last five years. “The platform also introduced a new, streamlined search experience, which will for the first time introduce a blended search results page with defined recommendations organized by people, jobs, groups, companies, schools, content, LinkedIn Learning courses, and online events,” the company said in a statement.