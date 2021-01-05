LG’s new ToneFree TWS earbuds with built-in UV light seem just right for Corona times

LG introduces new airbuds with UV Nano technology

LG Electronics has come up with a new Bluetooth earbuds lineup in India for the hygiene freaks. Called LG ToneFree, these HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6 earbuds emit ultra violet light using their inbuilt UV Nano charging cradle that sanitises earbuds and eliminates up to 99.8 per cent bacteria after every use.

Starting from January 5, consumers can buy the LG ToneFree earbuds priced at Rs 29, 900 for FN7 series and Rs 24, 990 for FN6 series. The company is also offering an introductory offer. Customers can avail a 70 per cent discount on FN7 earbuds if ordered on January 5.

LG ToneFree specs and features

The LG earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android phones. They come in two colour options, ‘Modern White’ and Stylish Black’. The earbuds have 55mAh battery while the buds case has 390mAh battery.

The FN7 series offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. The earbuds with its patented twist-fit Vortex Ribs design and adjustable ear gels give a tighter ear provide maximum support and minimum noise seepage.

With a single charge, the earbuds can run for seven hours with ANC off and up to 5 hours with ANC on. With the bud case with a 390mAh battery, earbuds have a life of 21 hours with ANC off and 15 hours with ANC on.

HBS-N7 that does not have the ANC support has a battery life of 5 to 6 hours with a single charge and with charging case, 18 hours of battery life.

Hak Hyun Kim- director- home entertainment- LG Electronics India in an official statement said that aware of hygiene has become an important parameter for choosing a device, LG has come up with its new range of earbuds. The LG ToneFree earbuds with UV Nano and Meridian Technology will provide the perfect solution to audiophiles with unmatched hygiene and no compromise on audio quality.