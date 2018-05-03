LG’s new G7 ThinQ smartphone borrows the notch from iPhone X, but why?

The pricing of LG G7 ThinQ and G7+ ThinQ has not been revealed yet

LG on Wednesday announced the formal launch of its flagship G7 ThinQ and G7+ ThinQ smartphones at an event in New York. After months of anticipation, the South Korean giant took the wraps off its new smartphones that equip Artificial Intelligence, much like the other ThinQ branded products, including the LG VV30S ThinQ that was launched at MWC 2018. The LG G7 ThinQ and G7+ ThinQ come with top-of-the-line specifications such as Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual cameras, Quick Charge 3.0, and Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio technology. But what’s more intriguing is the addition of the notch on the top of the display, making both the phones contend against the iPhone X.

LG G7 ThinQ, G7+ ThinQ Price

The pricing of LG G7 ThinQ and G7+ ThinQ has not been revealed yet, however it will be later announced in local markets as their shipping date approaches. The smartphones will be available in South Korea initially while the Asian, North American, European, and Latin American markets will see the availability later. There is no word yet on when the handsets will be launched in India. The LG G7 ThinQ and G7+ ThinQ come in New Platinum, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue, and Raspberry Rose colour variants.

LG G7 ThinQ, G7+ ThinQ Specifications

The biggest change that is visible on the new G series flagships is the addition of the notched display, much like the other Android phones that are relentlessly going ahead with the idea of aping the iPhone X-like design. Both the smartphones feature a 6.1-inch quad-HD+ Full View Super Bright display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The only difference between the two models is RAM and storage options. The LG G7 ThinQ comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage while the G7+ ThinQ packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, both of which support expandability via microSD card up to 2TB. The handsets are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

For the cameras, the LG G7 ThinQ and G7+ ThinQ come with a dual setup of a 16-megapixel primary wide-angle lens and a 16-megapixel secondary lens. The cameras are accompanied by a dual LED flash. On the front, the smartphones have an 8-megapixel camera powered by an 80-degree lens. The handsets run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. Powering the internals of both the smartphones is a 3000mAh battery packed under the hood.

LG G7 ThinQ and G7+ ThinQ come with a dedicated button for Google Assistant, similar to the Bixby button on the recent Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series smartphones. A single tap on the button triggers the Google Assistant while tapping twice opens up Google Lens. The handsets are also touted to offer DTS:X technology that provides virtual 3D sound from the speakers.