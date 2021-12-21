LG working on Pro Display XDR successor, two other high-end monitors, for Apple: Report

A report from a display analyst earlier this month predicted that a new 27-inch iMac with an Apple Silicon chip could be launched in early 2022.

LG is said to be working on three new displays based on the Pro Display XDR and iMac display sizes that a leaker suggests could be future Apple-branded monitors.

The leaker, Dylan (@dylandkt), tweeted that LG was making a display based on the specifications of the 24-inch iMac, one on the upcoming 27-inch iMac, and a third 32-inch display that could feature a custom chip and potentially be position as a successor to the Pro Display XDR.

Thread 2/4: The other display seems to be an improved 32 inch Pro Display XDR. Despite the lack of branding, It can be assumed at the very least that this display will be Apple branded. — Dylan (@dylandkt) December 15, 2021

Thread 4/4: This of course does not rule out the possibility of custom silicon for these displays. It simply means that there is no sufficient data proving otherwise. Finally, the 32 inch and 27 inch monitors seem to have miniLED displays and a 120hz variable refresh rate. — Dylan (@dylandkt) December 15, 2021

According to Dylan, the three displays are currently being housed in unbranded enclosures. However, he added that it “can be assumed at the very least” that the 32-inch display could be product for Apple.

Both the 32-inch and 27-inch displays seem to support mini-LED technology and a 120Hz variable refresh rate, Dylan said.

While Dylan has a short track record of Apple rumours, he correctly predicted Apple plans and features previously — including an M1 chip in the iPad Pro and the upgraded webcams on the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

In a related development, LG has unveiled its next iteration of the UltraFine OLED Pro monitor for 2022 and includes a cheaper 27-inch display option that could make the pro features more affordable.

The South Korean company first unveiled the UltraFine OLED Pro displays earlier this year. At that time, the monitor was among a handful of ultra-high-resolution displays in the mid-range professional market led by the Pro Display XDR. Now, LG is adding a new 27-inch option to the UltraFine OLED Pro lineup.