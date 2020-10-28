LG Wing with one-of-its-kind swivel screen launched in India; here are all the details

The Wing will be available in India from November 9 at a price of Rs 69,990.

LG launched the Wing, its one-of-its-kind swivel screen smartphone in India on Wednesday. The Wing is the first device under LG’s new “Explorer Project” seemingly designed to “breathe new life into what makes a smartphone,” though at its heart, it’s a throwback to the company’s classic VX9400 feature phone from over ten years ago — that also featured in the 2008 Iron Man movie. While the original was intended largely for watching live TV, in its new avatar, it can do a lot more thanks to Android and LG’s own software chops.

Dual screens — with a twist

LG is no stranger to dual-screen smartphones. But all its attempts, including the recent G8X and Velvet, involved literal workarounds — through bundled accessories — to get the job done. The Wing offers a new twist on LG’s existing dual-screen concept by adding a secondary display to the phone itself. The primary screen which is 6.8-inch P-OLED with a resolution of 2460×1080 pixels can swing up into landscape orientation — think T-shape — to give you access to a second mini display below that’s 3.9-inch and also OLED.

The Wing offers a new twist on LG’s existing dual-screen concept.

Needless to say, LG is promising new ways of multi-tasking. The main display, for instance, has its own dedicated user interface with a card-based layout for when you’re using the phone in landscape or swivel mode — while, it is plain old familiar Android 10 in portrait mode. The display underneath can also be locked or disabled using a grip lock feature while viewing content. Alternatively, you can also turn it into a trackpad.

The real kicker though is the phone’s gimbal mode that lets you access joystick controls from the bottom screen. Just to stress how useful that is, LG has also thrown in a second ultrawide-angle camera in the Wing specifically for landscape photography. More precisely, the Wing has three cameras on the back, 64MP main, and two ultrawide-angles, 13MP and 12MP. On the front, the phone has a 32MP “pop-up” camera.

Wing hardware and India price

Core hardware is where LG’s new phone takes a few steps back. The Wing is a relatively mid-tier phone in this regard. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (this is expandable). It is 5G-ready and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The Wing is further fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. Fast wired and wireless charging is supported. The phone isn’t as audiophile-centric as some of the other LG premium phones either — also no headphone jack on this one.

The Wing will be available in India from November 9 at a price of Rs 69,990.