LG V40 ThinQ with five cameras coming in India on January 20 exclusively via Amazon

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 6:04 PM

LG V40 ThinQ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage

LG V40 ThinQ will be available to buy starting January 20

LG V40 ThinQ, the South Korean company’s latest smartphone that made headlines at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this week, is set to launch in India on January 20 officially. Amazon has put up a dedicated listing page for the LG V40 ThinQ that says it goes on sale on the very first day of Amazon Great Indian Sale viz-a-viz January 20. Amazon Prime members can, however, book the smartphone starting at 12 pm on January 19.

The LG V40 ThinQ price in India has not been revealed as of now, but it’s expected to be announced before the sale begins. In the US, the smartphone starts at $899.99, which is roughly Rs 64,000 in India. While the India price is still a mystery, Amazon has unveiled the offers on the purchase of LG V40 ThinQ. The buyers participating in the Amazon Great Indian Sale will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount on the payment made using HDFC credit or debit card. The No-Cost EMI payment option is also available, in addition to a screen replacement offer.

For the specifications, the LG V40 ThinQ has a ‘penta-camera’ setup as its USP. These penta-cameras are essentially a setup of three cameras on the rear and a dual setup on the front. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor at the rear. LG says the smartphone can take shots using three sensors simultaneously using Triple View feature so that you can choose the best one. On the front, the smartphone has a setup of an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, which can click group selfies. LG is touting AI capabilities on the V40 ThinQ that assist features such as Cine Shot, Portrait Mode, and more.

The LG V40 ThinQ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card. The smartphone packs a 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ OLED FullVision display with a notch at the top, having an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box, but it should receive the Android 9 Pie as and when LG announces the rollout schedule for its smartphones. The LG V40 ThinQ is backed by a 3300mAh battery under the hood with support for Quick Charge 3.0 and wireless charging.

