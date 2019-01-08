LG unveils ‘world’s first’ rollable OLED 4K TV at CES 2019 alongside six 8K LED TV models

LG has launched ‘the world’s first’ roll-up OLED TV

LG kicked off the CES 2019 with an extravaganza of products that are aimed at upping the entertainment quotient. The Korean company announced the launch of its first 8K LED TV that is powered by Artificial Intelligence. But that’s not what stole the show; LG launched the “world’s first” roll-up television called the LG Signature OLED TV R that features a 4K OLED display. It was first demoed at last year’s CES as a prototype but the year-long development has borne fruits.

The 65-inch display panel on the LG Signature OLED TV R can appear and disappear as per your convenience. It rolls out and into a horizontal box that serves as a sound bar powered by Dolby. The TV panel rolls back into the box with just a click of a button within about 10 seconds and the entire movement is quiet. LG has also introduced midway to this functionality with what is called ‘Line Mode’ – only the one-fourth of the display will stick out so that the TV is switched on for things like listening to music, summoning the voice assistant, and control other devices in a smart home.

LG says its roll-up OLED 4K TV runs webOS to offer a smart ecosystem with support for more streaming services. LG has also announced that its smart TVs will receive support for Amazon Alexa so that the user can talk to Alexa with the press of the Prime Video button on TV remote control. The company has also announced a partnership with Apple to add AirPlay 2 support on its TV lines to facilitate mirroring from an Apple device.

It is not clear when the LG Signature OLED TV R will release into markets or what price tag it will bear. The company, however, is expected to begin taking orders around March this year.

Coming to the LG 8K TV that features an OLED panel and a resolution twice as much the conventional 4K TVs. While even 4K is still gradually moving to the mainstream, the push for rather more futuristic products, such as an 8K TV, shows the company are in no mood to dial down on the innovation, which many believe is reaching stagnation.

The LG 8K OLED TV has an 88-inch panel is touted to come with an AI engine that manages things such as adjusting the ambient light on the display to suit to the surroundings, measuring the room’s depth to fill it with the right amount of surround sound, and more. The company has also announced two more TVs – a 75-inch LCD and an 88-inch OLED. The 8K TVs come in six models, four of which feature OLED panels and the other two have LCD displays.