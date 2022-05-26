LG launches refreshed OLED TV lineup in India: Check prices, specs, and everything to know

Korean electronics giant LG has launched its 2022 lineup of OLED TVs in India. The company had announced the lineup at CES 2022.

The new lineup includes the LG OLED A2, OLED B2, OLED evo C2, OLED evo G2, and Signature OLED Z2 models, available in different screen sizes and boasting Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Select models are equipped with LG’s Alpha9 Gen5 CPU. The high-end LG Signature Rollable OLED TV was also launched by the company at the event.

LG’s OLED TV lineup of 2022 starts at Rs 89,990. However, it is still to announce pricing and availability for individual models. LG has priced the Rollable OLED TV at Rs 7,500,000.

LG A2 OLED TV

The LG OLED A2 series comes in 48-, 55-, and 65-inch models with Ultra HD resolution and pixel dimming technology. They support eARC and auto low latency mode for reduced latency while gaming.

The new models run LG webOS Smart TV and are equipped with 20W speakers in a 2.0 setup with Dolby Atmos support.

LG B2 OLED TV

The LG B2 OLED TV series comes in 55- and 65-inch models with Ultra HD resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz with pixel dimming technology. They support HDR, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, and AI 4K upscaling as well auto low latency mode support.

The LG B2 OLED TV comes with 20W speakers in a 2.0 setup with Dolby Atmos support.

LG C2 evo OLED TV

The LG C2 evo OLED smart TV comes in 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch models and offer Ultra HD resolution with pixel dimming technology and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The models support HDR, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, and AI 4K upscaling as well as eARC and auto low latency mode for gamers.

The models run LG webOS Smart TV and boast 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

LG G2 evo OLED TV

The LG G2 evo OLED TV will be available in 55- and 65-inch models with Ultra HD resolution screens, pixel dimming technology, and a 120Hz refresh rate. These models will also support HDR, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, and AI 4K upscaling as well as auto low latency mode and eARC.

The LG G2 evo OLED smart TVs come with 60W speakers and 20W subwoofers in a 4.2 setup with Dolby Atmos support.

LG Z2 OLED 8K TV

The LG Z2 OLED 8K smart TV comes in an 88-inch 8K display, and boasts pixel dimming technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports cinema HDR, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, and AI 8K upscaling as well as eARC and auto low latency mode.

The TV features 80W speakers in a 4.2 setup with Dolby Atmos support.

LG Signature Rollable OLED TV

The high-end LG Rollable OLED TV sports an Ultra HD screen with self-lighting technology. The display has compact Line View and Full View support. When not being used, the TV can be set to Zero Mode to hide the display. The models support cinema HDR, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, and AI 4K upscaling.

The rollable TV runs LG webOS Smart TV and features 100W speakers and 40W subwoofers in a 4.2 setup with Dolby Atmos support.