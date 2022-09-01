LG OLED Flex TV LX3 launched with 42-inch 4K ‘bendable’ display | IFA 2022

LG has launched the OLED Flex TV LX3 with 42-inch 4K “bendable” display ahead of IFA 2022. The company has not yet announced the price and availability of LG OLED Flex TV LX3 but it will be on display at IFA 2022 in Berlin which is scheduled to take place from September 2 to September 6.

The TV’s 900R of maximum curvature makes it suitable for gaming and the adjustment feature paves its way for regular viewing or even as a monitor. This TV seems similar in features to the recently launched Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED 45-inch bendable monitor, which has been designed and developed in collaboration with LG display as well.

LG OLED Flex TV LX3 features, specifications

The LG OLED Flex TV LX3 features a bendable display, with a maximum curvature of 900R. The key feature of this display is that because it’s a bendable display so it can be adjusted as per the user requirements. The TV can be used both as a flat and curved panel. The screen also has tilt and height adjustment for customising the viewing angles.

The LG OLED Flex TV LX3 is currently available only in a single variant, 42-inch. It has support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well as resolution of up to 4K. Other gaming-specific features include variable refresh rate, auto low-latency mode, and compatibility for G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

Under the hood, the LG OLED Flex TV LX3 has LG’s Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor. For audio, the TV has a front-firing 40W speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos.

LG is yet to announce price and availability details of the LG OLED Flex TV LX3 but as and when it arrives, we can expect it to cost a premium. Also, LG only has a single size –42-inch—option at the time of writing.