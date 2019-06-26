LG launches W30 Pro, W30, W10 budget phones in India to take on Xiaomi, Realme

LG has announced its new W series of smartphones as the South Korean company looks to penetrate the budget price category in India. The series has three models – LG W10, LG W30, and LG W30 Pro – that come with features that are in line with the segment and gives the company some hope that it can fend off the competition. LG W10 retains the iPhone X’s broad notch but the LG W30 and LG W30 Pro sport the water drop-style notch, both of which are pretty much the market standard for phone design.

LG W10 is the entry-level model in the series that is competitively priced at Rs 8,999 while the LG W30 costs Rs 9,999. Both the phones will be available to buy on Amazon.in under flash sales starting July 3. Jio users get a cashback of Rs 4,950 with the purchase of the phones. LG did not announce W30 Pro price as of now and said it will be communicated later.

Unlike Samsung, the other bigwig from South Korea has lagged behind in capturing the overcrowded smartphone market in India. A slew of phone brands has trickled down to the sub-Rs 10,000 markets to cater to a wide user base. With the W series, LG is making a comeback to the budget category after a long time. The company has, meanwhile, pushed its flagship phones in the market to counter brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, and even Google.

The LG W10, the base model in the series, comes with a 6.19-inch 19.9:9 HD+ FullVision Display, a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage (with microSD slot to expand it), and a fingerprint sensor at the back. It runs Android 9 Pie. There are two cameras at the rear side – a 13-megapixel PDAF camera and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus camera. For selfies, it offers an 8-megapixel camera with AI optimisations. There is a 4000mAh battery under the hood. It will be available in Tulip Purple and Smoky Gray colours.

The LG W30 has a 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ Dot FullVision Display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor clocked at 2GHz, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card. There is Android 9 Pie preloaded on the device. For cameras, LG W30 has triple AI cameras at the back – a 12-megapixel AF camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel fixed focus depth camera. Selfies can be captured through the 16-megapixel sensor. LG W30 has a 4000mAh battery. The colour options are Thunder Blue, Platinum Gray, Aurora Green.

Finally, the LG W30 Pro comes with a 6.21-inch HD+ FullVision Display, an octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD card. There are three cameras on this handset as well – a 13-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front camera. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. A 4000mAh battery fuels the phone. LG is also touting ‘Stereo Pulse’ speaker on the LG W30 Pro.