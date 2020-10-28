LG launches the Velvet, its design-focused smartphone in India for Rs 36,990

The Velvet will be available in India from October 30 at a price of Rs 36,990.

LG launched the Velvet, it’s mid-tier design-focused smartphone in India on Wednesday alongside the Wing. The launch of the Velvet was rather surprising since LG dropped no clues ahead of today’s announcement and also because the Velvet has been around since May. LG isn’t bringing the 5G Velvet to India though, possibly because it would have clashed with the Wing, which is clearly the more premium offering among the two. Since both the Wing and Velvet share the same core hardware, it was only logical to tweak things a bit, plus launching a 4G Velvet also helps LG in pricing the phone more aggressively here.

Design first, specs later

Like the Wing, the Velvet is also part of an all-new series of smartphones from LG focusing a great deal on distinctive designs and what the brand is calling “tactile” elegance. It isn’t so much about the specs.

“The name “velvet” is intended to evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the new phone,” LG says about the Velvet. To that effect, the phone comes with “symmetrically” curved edges with minimal bezels on all sides. There are no unsightly camera bumps on the back either. The Velvet has vertically aligned cameras that sit flush with the body and mimic the falling rain – with each camera lens gradually becoming smaller and smaller as we move down the column.

Velvet hardware and India price

As for hardware, the Velvet is a mid-range phone through and through with a 6.8-inch 1080p+ OLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (this is expandable), Android 10 software, and 4,300mAh battery with wired as well as wireless charging. The Velvet is also IP68-certified and comes with dual stereo speakers – plus a headphone jack.

On to the optics, the Velvet come with three rear cameras — a 48MP main, an 8MP ultrawide-angle, and another 5MP depth camera for portrait photography. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera housed inside a water drop-style notch.

The Velvet will be available in India from October 30 at a price of Rs 36,990. LG will also sell a Velvet combo with a Dual Screen accessory in the box for Rs 49,990.