LG launches Q60, K50, K40 smartphones with up to three cameras ahead of MWC 2019

LG Q60 is the most premium device of the lot that comes with three cameras at the rear

LG has jumped the official commencement of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 to launch as many as three new smartphones. The South Korean company has launched the LG Q60, LG K50, and LG K40 phones about a week ahead of its event at the MWC in Barcelona where it is likely to announce its next flagship, the LG G8 ThinQ. All three smartphones belong to the mid-range going by the specifications, however, the pricing has not been officially revealed yet. LG could choose MWC to brief on pricing and availability information of Q60, K50, and K40.

Right off the bat, LG Q60 appears as the top-end device among three as it sports a three camera setup on the rear. The smartphone has a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision Display with a waterdrop-style notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor, the maker of which has not been mentioned. It has 3GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded further via microSD card. The Q60 has a combination of a 16-megapixel primary PDAF sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor, all three powered by AI Cam feature. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 3500mAh battery under the hood. The LG Q60 features DTS:X 3D Surround Sound and is MIL-STD 810G compliant.

Coming to the LG K50, which is positioned in the middle of the other two devices, the smartphone has a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision Display with a ‘waterdrop’ notch. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card. LG K50 has dual cameras at the back – 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel sensor on the front as well. It is backed by a 3500mAh battery under the hood. It, too, comes with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound is MIL-STD 810G compliant.

Lastly, the LG K40, which is the entry-level smartphone among the three, has a 5.7-inch HD+ FullVision Display without any notch but with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. There is a 16-megapixel PDAF camera on the rear while the front of the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera, both equipped with an LED flash. Backing the device is a 3000mAh battery under the hood. It comes with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound and MIL-STD 810G standard for durability.