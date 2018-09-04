LG launches Q Stylus+ smartphone in India; check price, specifications

The device is available in a 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage variant.

Expanding its Q series of smartphones, LG India on Tuesday launched Q Stylus+ for Rs 21,990 in the country.

The device is available in a 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage variant.

Housed in a metallic body, the 6.2-inch FHD+ “FullVision” is incredibly bright and has vivid colours with 18:9 aspect ratio.

“The LG Q Stylus adds another dimension to our series of exceptionally-priced mid-range phones that deliver amazing value to consumers,” Advait Vaidya, Business Head-Mobiles, LG India, said in a statement.

There is an intelligent palm rejection feature that ensures accuracy is never an issue while resting one’s hand on the display.

The smartphone can recognise and record handwritten notes even when the display is off.

Beyond notes and memos, the stylus can also be utilised to personalise captured images and videos to create animated GIFs.

The smartphone sports an 8MP front camera and 16MP rear lens with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF).

The smartphone is also equipped with advanced DTS:X for up to 7.1 channel 3D surround sound while listening to music on earphones.

Q Stylus+ runs Android 8.1.0 Oreo operating system and is fuelled by a 3300mAh battery.