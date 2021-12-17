LG launches One Quick series all-in-one displays for home, office; to be available in India in January 2022

This is LG’s answer to Microsoft’s Surface Hub lineup.

LG launched the “LG One: Quick” series all-in-one display solution for homes and office on Friday, December 17th, 2021. One Quick is essentially LG’s answer to Microsoft’s Surface Hub lineup although one major difference is that LG is offering more choice for more diversified use cases which is to say, it’s targeting a much wider market. The “series” has three products, namely One: Quick Works, One: Quick Flex, and One: Quick Share. Works is primarily geared for office as a conference and productivity solution, Flex seems more catered towards the home, while Quick Share would let you share your laptop screens with compatible LG displays. LG says the One Quick series will be available in India starting January 2022.

The One: Quick Works is a full-blown all-in-one Windows PC in the body of a digital “whiteboard”, sort of like the Surface Hub 2S, designed for businesses to collaborate, bringing local and remote employees together. The whole thing is basically a giant touchscreen that you can move around, or prop on a wall, and start collaborating almost instantly.

Also Read | Microsoft launches its futuristic, most expensive Surface PC in India; details inside

That screen is 55-inch in size and has a 4K UHD resolution. It will, expectedly, ship with a microphone and speaker. For conferencing, it has a 3840 x 2160 resolution camera with 120-degrees field-of-view and “smart” autofocus so it can track and focus on the speaker in real-time. LG claims, the microphone here can effectively capture voices “up to six metres away with minimal background noise.”

LG says it will offer its One: Quick Remote Meeting video-conferencing app free for the first six months with One: Quick Works. The app would allow users to “share documents in various formats, perform real-time interactive drawings and automatically detect who’s speaking on the other end.”

The LG One: Quick Flex is meanwhile designed to work across “a wide variety of home and business use scenarios.” It comes with a 43-inch all-in-one display with a built-in camera with an 88-degrees field-of-view, microphones, and speakers.

Lastly, the One:Quick Share will allow users to share up to four screens with compatible LG digital signage models.

LG isn’t sharing more granular specs and pricing at this point of time.