LG launches Objet, its new premium brand that combines appliances with home furniture

Published: November 1, 2018 6:06 PM

LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday launched a new high-end brand named LG Objet, with the concept of combining home appliances with furniture and targeting consumers who are seeking a unique design.

LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday launched a new high-end brand named LG Objet, with the concept of combining home appliances with furniture and targeting consumers who are seeking a unique design. The new brand is LG’s second premium brand and follows LG Signature, launched in 2016, Yonhap news agency reported.

“LG Objet is a new concept of convergence appliances which brings electronics and furniture together,” the company said in a statement, claiming the products will not only function as electronics devices but as home decor too.

The company said LG Objet products stand out from other appliances in the market as they utilise various materials, including wood and metal, to help consumers customise their home environment. The company unveiled the first batch of LG Objet products on Thursday — namely a refrigerator, air purifier, audio system and TV.

The appliances are custom-made and take around three months to produce. The LG Objet TV comes with a 65-inch Super Ultra HD display, along with a premium sound bar.

The price tag for the TV stands at 9.99 million won ($8,755). The brand’s refrigerator, which utilises premium ash wood to give it a luxury look, comes with a price tag of 1.99 million won.

