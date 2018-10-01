LG launches new line of AI-powered speakers in India

LG’s new PK series features a handle that makes it easy to pick up the device and carry it.

Aiming to redefine the music experience, LG Electronics on Monday launched its new line-up of speakers with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Meridian Audio.

The new range of audio devices include the PK series and the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7. The LG PK3 is available for Rs 10,990, PK5 for Rs 14,990, PK7 for Rs 22,990 while the W7ThinQ costs Rs 27,990.

The South Korean tech major has partnered with UK-based Meridian Audio — makers of high-fidelity audio components, to deliver great sound experience to music lovers.

“As technology is pervasive and ever-changing, we have been witnessing a lot of exciting trends coming our way, one of which is definitely AI. With this evolving trend, we are happy to present the new range of speakers equipped with this technology,” Younchul Park, Director-Home Electronics, LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

The LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7 comes in a cylindrical form factor, measuring 135mm x 210.7mm x 135 mm, while the grille wraps around the body with a seamless finish.

The speaker is one of the first products with Google’s new Android Things platform built-in, with which users would be able to get information, get reports on the weather, check the calendar, make calls and control a whole range of smart home devices, the company added.

LG’s new PK series features a handle that makes it easy to pick up the device and carry it.

The front of the speakers come with a grille that lets the user see its dual tweeters and woofers.

With the dual passive radiators, the speakers deliver better bass performance without using more power or additional speakers, the company said.