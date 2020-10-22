LG is bringing its swivelling dual-screen smartphone “Wing” to India on October 28

This is probably the first time in a long time, LG seems pumped up about its phones.

LG is bringing the Wing, its new swivelling dual-screen smartphone to India on October 28. Block your date invites that the company is now sharing with media carries a silhouette of the Wing and its one-of-its-kind form factor accompanied by the hashtag #ExploretheNew. Now LG isn’t giving out the name, but those two hints are enough to cement what’s coming on October 28.

For some context, the Wing is the first smartphone under LG’s new Explorer Project that’s seemingly designed to “breathe new life into what makes a smartphone.” Simply put, it’s all about going above and beyond the conventions. The Wing does just that offering a new twist on LG’s existing dual-screen concept. While in the past, LG has tried this through bundled screen accessories with phones like the LG G8X, in the Wing, it has actually added a secondary display to the phone itself. The primary screen which is 6.8-inch P-OLED with a resolution of 2460×1080 pixels swivels on its axis a full 90-degree – think T-shape – to give you access to a second mini display below that’s 3.9-inch and also OLED. Paired with hopefully optimised software, LG is promising new ways of multi-tasking.

In terms of core hardware, the Wing has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Wing is a 5G-ready phone. It has three cameras on the back, 64MP main, and two ultra-wide-angles, 13MP and 12MP. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera. The Wing is further fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.

LG has played it smart with the LG G8X building phenomenal hype just in time before launching the swivelling Wing in India. The company has claimed it sold LG G8X phones worth Rs 350 crore during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in less than 12 hours. This is probably the first time in a long time, LG seems pumped up about its phones, and an upcoming launch and that’s because the Wing is truly something else. LG is largely seen as a company that fails to market its smartphones smartly enough, the way a certain Samsung and Apple do despite having an excellent portfolio of competing devices. Clearly, change is in the air and hopefully the Wing would live up to the hype.