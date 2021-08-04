LG Gram 2021 laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Specs, price and other details

LG launches three new Gram series

LG is expanding its range of Gram laptops in the Indian market by introducing three new models. The three LG Gram laptops are LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90P) and LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90P). All three models come with 11th gen Intel processors and a 16.10 aspect ratio. The laptops come with super slim bezels and MIL-STD-810G military standards of durability and reliability.

LG Gram laptops India price, availability

The new range of LG Gram laptops comes with a starting price of Rs 74,999. All three models will be available via both online and offline channels.

LG Gram laptops specifications

The Gram 16 and 17 laptops come with 2560X1600 pixel resolution. The LG Gram 14 on the other hand has a WUXGA display with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. The display offers 99% DCI-P3 colour space and has super-slim bezels on its sides The devices come with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. All devices have SSD storage with an additional expansion slot. The keyboard and touchpad have also been enlarged for faster, easier typing.

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is tested by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability.

The new laptops are equipped with Iris Xe Graphics, Intel Evo platform and are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processor. The laptops come with 80 Wh batteries. The Gram 17, 16 and 14 weigh 1.35kb, 1.19kg and 999g respectively. The devices have Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 connectivity options. For charging, the laptops come with USB Type-C ports.