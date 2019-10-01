LG G8S ThinQ is a Snapdragon 855-powered salvo fired at OnePlus 7 Pro: Price in India

LG has quietly launched a top-end smartphone in India that looks to measure up with the OnePlus 7 Pro and Redmi K20 Pro. Called the LG G8S ThinQ, the smartphone boasts of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, an OLED display, and Air Motion feature that is much like what Google’s Soli chip that will debut with the Pixel 4 smartphones. The smartphone is a head-on competition with the OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of internals, however, it is loaded with a horde of features.

The LG G8S ThinQ is priced at Rs 35,990, which makes it a stout contender to Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro and even a stouter one when pitted against OnePlus 7 Pro. It is available to buy via Amazon under the Great Indian Festival sale with 10 per cent instant discount on SBI cards. This will bring down the cost to Rs 33,990, which makes the deal even sweeter. The smartphone comes in Mirror Black, Mirror Teal, and Mirror White colour options.

For specifications, the LG G8S ThinQ sports a 6.2-inch OLED FullVision display with a notch on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 9 Pie with LG’s custom skin on top. The interface includes Air Motion that lets the user control a set of functions on the device with aerial hand gestures, leveraging the capabilities of the ToF Z camera on the front. This is similar to what Google is touting on its upcoming Pixel 4 smartphones.

The LG G8S ThinQ has three snappers at the back – a 12-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera that sits right next to the ToF camera. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone, which is perhaps the only trade-off as both Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro have in-display fingerprint sensors. The smartphone is backed by a 3550mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB-C, and GPS among others.