LG ‘drops’ next major smartphone amid Coronavirus crisis

It’s called the LG Velvet

South Korean major LG has out of the blue announced its next major smartphone. It’s called the LG Velvet and it’s part of an all-new series of smartphones that will focus a great deal on distinctive designs and what LG calls “tactile” elegance, rather than being a spec-sheet filler like every other smartphone today.

This may be the first time in a while that LG is moving away from its conventional alphanumeric branding, in favour of what LG describes as familiar and expressive names. “The name “velvet” is intended to evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the new phone.” While it isn’t immediately clear, what that entails, LG has shared a brief schematic of the upcoming phone highlighting its so-called “raindrop” camera.

As opposed to every other OEM today that’s literally forced to include huge camera bumps on their phones to add more and more hardware chops, LG seems to be taking a different route. It’s not immediately clear if cameras are going to be the focus in the LG Velvet, like the design, but if that does happen, we’re looking at a camera phone that’s also pleasing to look at.

The schematic shared by LG shows off a device with vertically aligned cameras that sit flush with the body and mimic the falling rain — with each camera lens gradually becoming smaller and smaller as we move down the column.

“Our new branding reflects current trends of addressing the unique personal tastes and emotions of the individual with a greater emphasis on design,” Chang Ma, senior vice president of product strategy at LG Mobile Communications Company said in a press statement announcing the LG Velvet. “It’s a more intuitive approach that we are confident will resonate with today’s consumers and help us to establish a clearer brand identity.”

Not a lot is known about the LG Velvet just yet, but rumour has it that LG is going back to its ‘Chocolate’ days with this one, focusing on design and aesthetics to make a selling. LG will reportedly launch the LG Velvet on May 15. Not the best time to launch a brand new phone, amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, but evidently for LG, the show must go on.