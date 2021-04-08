LG commits to three years of Android updates after exiting smartphone business

LG Velvet (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

A couple of days after dropping the bomb, LG is out with a little more information on what exactly happens to your existing LG smartphone, now that the company is shutting down its business. LG has committed to three years of Android updates for all its premium smartphones currently in use. This is obviously subject to a few conditions but quite frankly, all this is a little bizarre since LG phones were rarely known to get that many updates even when the company was still in the business of making them.

More specifically, all premium LG phones including Velvet, Wing and those under G- and V-series, will be eligible for “guaranteed” three Android OS updates from the year of purchase. Say for instance, the Velvet and Wing launched last year with Android 10, which means, both these phones should be getting Android 11, 12 and 13 at some point of time. The Velvet is in the process of getting Android 11 in some markets as we speak.

Also Read | LG confirms it is exiting the “incredibly competitive” smartphone market, marking end of an era of innovative product designs

LG says “certain” 2020 budget models such as LG Stylo and K-series will also receive two OS updates. LG sells a few K-series phones in India, the most recent one being the LG K42.

In all the cases, the usual asterisk applies, that is, “future updates will depend on Google’s distribution schedule as well as other factors such as device performance and compatibility.” But at least some clarity is better than nothing at all.

Previously, LG had said it will continue to provide service support and software updates to products “for a period of time which will vary by region,” a statement which raised more questions than it answered.

LG will continue to manufacture phones “through the second quarter to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners,” and provide service support and security software updates to customers “for a period of time for certain devices.”

The full closure of LG’s mobile business is expected to be completed by July 31.