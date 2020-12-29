LG brings Mini LED tech to its premium LCDs with new QNED TV range; details

LG to launch QNED TV in 2021 (LG)

LG is adopting Mini LED technology for its premium LCD televisions, both 8K and 4K, in the new year. The electronics giant known for its OLED TVs will announce what to expect from its LCD-based TVs in 2021 at CES.

Mini LED technology uses much smaller and more LEDs for a better contrast, brighter picture quality against existing LCD TVs with “full-array local dimming” where LED’s serve as the backlight behind in the screen, appropriate for dark scenes to improve black levels and contrast.

In the new LCD TVs by LG its new backlight will comprise of 30,000 mini LEDs and 2,5000 dimming zones and advanced local dimming zones that will give a contrast ratio of 1,000000:1 and incredible peak brightness. The end result for such an arrangement is better colour accuracy, improved HDR quality and build up contrast compared to LG’s previous LCR sets. The refresh rate of the TVs, however, remains the same at 120Hz.

LG will brand its new TV sets with mini LED’s as “QNED” Tv with Q standing for quantum dot colour and N for LG’s “NanoCell”. With the new entry, now TV shoppers need to choose between OLED, QLED and latest QNED TVs

LG’s new QNED TV will come in sizes up to 86 inches.

Nonetheless, MiniLED is not MicroLED. Where MiniLED is an upgrade to LCD TVs’ retaining the backlight, MicroLED removes the backlight altogether making it slimmer structure like OLED and comprises of millions of self-emissive LEDs that light up when required for adjusting brightness and contrast. Micro LED TV’s are extremely expensive and although LG has not let out the price point of its latest launch but it is expected that it will not be eye-popping.