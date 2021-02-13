Lexus awards new designers: LDAI 2021 got designers on a virtual platform

This year, the LDAI mentorship for the conceptual category finalists was conducted virtually where industry stalwarts helped finalists refine their projects.

Lexus India has announced the winners of the fourth edition of Lexus Design Award India (LDAI). These have been selected from among over a thousand entries basis Lexus’s three key design principles, Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate, in the quest to craft a better tomorrow.

Considering this year’s circumstances, Lexus innovated to create its first ever virtual edition of the awards with the support of the Association of Designers of India (ADI) as part of the process that nurtures the next generation of creative talent.

PB Venugopal, president, Lexus India, said, “This year’s edition of the LDAI presented us with a new challenge of bringing together designers on a virtual platform to celebrate the power of design. At the LDAI, we work with a belief that through design we can find solutions to the problems in India. This year, we are proud to have received over a 1,000 entries that are all potential solutions for the Indian society.”

Among the winners, the open category winner is Abhinav Saxena, who designed a modular air purification system that is claimed to adapt to its environment and can clean air sustainably.

The student category winner is Achyut Shanbhag, whose project ‘Iceheal’ is a hot and cold therapy design for quick pain relief and speedy recovery.

David Nordstrom, vice-president of Lexus Asia Pacific Division and a member of this year’s jury, added, “The LDAI is a celebration of Lexus’s shared passion for design creations that make a positive contribution to the society. At Lexus, we believe design is a catalyst for change, a force that can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, and create amazing experiences for a better tomorrow.”

Prof Dhimant Panchal, LDAI 2021 Jury Chairperson, said, “India, as a society, is constantly evolving and design plays an important role in shaping our future. The LDAI has provided a platform for Indian design practitioners and young design students from diverse backgrounds.”

This year’s edition also saw the introduction of three new awards; the People’s Choice, Lexus Guests’ Choice and Media Choice awards, voted on by members of the public, Lexus guests and the media fraternity, respectively.