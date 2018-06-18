Lephone Dazen 6A with Face Unlock launched in India: Price, specifications

The 5.7-inch HD plus device with an aspect ratio of 18:9 sports a 3MP+0.3MP AF dual rear camera and 5MP front camera.

China-based Lephone on Monday launched a new smartphone brand “Dazen” with a new affordable device “Dazen 6A” at Rs 7,999 for Indian consumers. The 5.7-inch HD plus device with an aspect ratio of 18:9 sports a 3MP+0.3MP AF dual rear camera and 5MP front camera. It also comes with a “Face Unlock” feature. “We at Lephone are excited to bring a new brand ‘Dazen’ for the Indian customer,” Vinod Pandit, Business Head India, Lephone Technology Pvt ltd, said in a statement. The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz Quad core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 128GB.

“The device ‘Dazen 6A’ offers all the latest specifications available in the Android smartphone market and is arguably the best model in its competitive price segment in the market,” Pandit added. With 3,000 mAh Li-Po battery, the smartphone also comes with 100 days screen replacement warranty, the company added.