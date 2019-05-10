Lenovo’s EGO digital smartwatch brings fitness essentials at Rs 1,999

Lenovo has launched a new EGO digital smartwatch to its wearable product line in India. It essentially is a fitness band that borrows some features from standard smartwatches in a design that reminds you of chronograph watches. There is a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker, and ability to alert you when there are notifications on the paired phone.

The Lenovo EGO is available to buy from Flipkart at a price of Rs 1,999 if you shop online but for offline purchase, Croma will sell the digital smartwatch.

Supported on both Android and iOS platforms, the Lenovo EGO digital smartwatch provides a personalised fitness guide as a part of the connected timepiece. The user can track their achievements and goals in the separate section. The smartwatch can be paired using the Lenovo Life app on both the mobile platforms.

Lenovo EGO weighs 42 grams and comes with a rubber buckle strap in black colour. The battery inside it is claimed to last for 20 days on a single charge, which is pretty standard considering the fitness bands glutting the market. To add to the cause of digital wellbeing, the Lenovo EGO does come with a night light mode that essentially turns the brightness level to the minimum on the 42mm “anti-shine reflective” display.

There is a heart rate monitor that keeps a real-time record during various activities such as cycling, running, working out, and more. Lenovo claims the readings on the EGO have “great accuracy”. There is water resistance up to 50 metres, so you can wear it while swimming and other activities that involve splash. At the end of the day, it’s a watch and alarm clock is one of its primary functions. The alarm clock is audio-based and triggers a vibration.

Although it isn’t a full-fledged smartwatch, the notifications from the paired phone are duly managed on Lenovo EGO. The supported notifications are for calls, messages, emails, and even social media apps.

Commenting on the launch of the Lenovo EGO, CP Khandelwal, PR Innovations Pvt. Ltd. said, “We expect Lenovo’s new digital smartwatch, EGO to acquire India market at a fast pace. We look forward to building this partnership and expanding the smartwatch portfolio while constantly fulfilling the needs of our customers.”