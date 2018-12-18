Lenovo Z5 Pro GT launched as the world’s ‘first’ smartphone with huge 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 855 SoC

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT

Lenovo on Tuesday set a new record for being the first manufacturer to announce a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 powered smartphone. But this is not surprising, the flagship model comes with an insane 12GB of RAM, a first in the mobile industry claims Lenovo. The Chinese company launched three new smartphones at its event held in China – the Lenovo S5 Pro GT, the Lenovo Z5s, and the flagship Lenovo Z5 Pro GT.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, Lenovo Z5s, and Lenovo S5 Pro GT Price

First up is the flagship Lenovo Z5 Pro GT that comes in four variants – 6GB/128GB priced at 2,698 yuan (roughly Rs 27,800), 8GB/128GB priced at yuan 2,998 yuan (roughly Rs 30,900), 8GB/256GB costs 3,998 yuan (approximately Rs 41,200), and lastly the 12GB/512GB model that costs 4,398 yuan (roughly Rs 45,300). It will begin shipping in January according to the company. Lenovo did not say anything on the smartphone’s global availability.

The Lenovo Z5s costs 1,398 yuan (approximately Rs 14,400) for the 4GB/64GB variant, 1,598 yuan (roughly Rs 15,400) for the 6GB/64GB model, and 1,898 yuan (roughly Rs 19,500) for the 6GB/128GB variant. It comes in Honey Orange, Gray, and Titanium Crystal Blue colours. The sale begins later this month in China.

Lenovo Z5s

Finally, the Lenovo S5 Pro GT comes in three variants – 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB priced at 1,198 yuan (roughly Rs 12,300), 1,298 yuan (roughly Rs 13,300), and 1,498 yuan (roughly Rs 15,400), respectively. The smartphone will go up for sale starting December 21 in China via e-commerce platforms such as JD.com, Suning.com, and Lenovo store.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, Lenovo Z5s, and Lenovo S5 Pro GT Specifications

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is the world’s first smartphone, the company claims, to pack a gigantic 12GB RAM under the hood. Not only it outdoes other flagships in terms of the RAM capacity, it overtakes them to become the first smartphone that has been officially announced with the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor – the successor to the Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Snapdragon 855 processor is built on the 7-nanometre FinFET technology with a clocking speed of up to 2.84GHz.

There is a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with narrow bezels and a screen-to-body ratio of 95 per cent. The display supports HDR10 and covers the fascia of the smartphone, for which the front camera has been moved to the slider. This is exactly similar to the design this year’s Lenovo Z5 Pro had. The smartphone packs four RAM and storage configurations – 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro comprises a dual camera setup – a 24-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor – at the back. Both the sensors have a f/1.8 aperture. The front cameras on the smartphone are hidden on a mechanised slider – a combination of a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 3350mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone.

Lenovo Z5s is the second smartphone that comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a ‘droplet’ notch on the top, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 92.6 per cent. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card up to 256GB.

For the cameras, the Lenovo Z5s has three sensors at the rear – a 16-megapixel 6P lens, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front camera on the smartphone. The smartphone is fueled by a 3300mAh battery under the hood.

Finally, the Lenovo S5 Pro GT is the successor to the Lenovo S5 Pro. It has all the specifications identical to its predecessor except for a new chipset. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with two RAM options – 4GB and 6GB. The internal storage on the smartphone is offered in two options, as well – 64GB and 128GB. The storage can be expanded via microSD card.

Lenovo S5 Pro GT

The Lenovo S5 Pro GT comes with a dual camera setup, which is identical to the last year’s model – a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a dual camera setup on the front as well – a 20-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 3500mAh battery.