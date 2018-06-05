Lenovo Z5 doesn’t have an all-screen display after all: Here’s price, specifications, and more

Lenovo Z5 comes with a notched display, putting all the rumours around a full-screen display to rest

Lenovo Z5 has finally been launched at an event in China after a lot of leaks for last few weeks. The Lenovo Z5 is the company’s answer to the Android phones that caught up on the trend of the notched display. The Lenovo Z5 comes with a notched display, putting all the rumours around a full-screen display to rest. The company also launched the Lenovo A5 and K5 Note smartphones that are positioned in the affordable segment.

Lenovo Z5 Price

The Lenovo Z5 price has been set at 1,399 yuan (roughly Rs 14,800) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model while the other model with the same RAM capacity and 128GB inbuilt storage comes with a price tag of 1,799 yuan (roughly Rs 19,000). The company announced that the Lenovo Z5 is now available for pre-orders while the shipping will start from 10 am on June 12 in China. There is no word on when the smartphone will launch in India and other countries.

Lenovo Z5 Specifications

For the specifications, the Lenovo Z5 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs ZUI 3.9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Lenovo last year shifted its focus from the custom UI to stock Android experience, however, it seems that the Chinese company won’t go ahead with stock Android. The Lenovo Z5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. there are two storage options available on the smartphone – 64GB and 128GB – with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB.

The Lenovo Z5 packs a 6.2-inch full-HD+ notched IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is also shielded by a 2.5D curved glass on top. The cameras on the smartphone are dual shooters including a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The cameras also come with AI capabilities, which has become a centre of focus on almost all the phones launched so far this year. The cameras support 4K UHD video recording with HDR+ capabilities. On the front, the Lenovo Z5 has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone has the standard set of connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is fueled by a 3300mAh battery under the hood that supports fast charging.