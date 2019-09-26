Lenovo Yoga S940: This ultra-thin laptop comes with advanced audio and display technologies

With its 4K HDR display and up to 500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System with smart audio amplifiers, users can enjoy a cinematic-like quality experience on the Yoga S940.

The ultraslim segment in India is seeing a healthy growth, which can be attributed to the always-on consumers who spend a significant amount of time using their laptops on the go. Today, consumers are willing to spend more on laptops that match their lifestyle, have better form factor and enhanced aesthetics. In sync with this trend, Lenovo has introduced its smartest ultraslim laptop to date. The new device, called Lenovo Yoga S940, comes with Contour Glass that wraps around its bezels – reducing the look of its already razor-thin bezels for a streamlined design. Prices start at Rs 139,990.

With its 4K HDR display and up to 500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System with smart audio amplifiers, users can enjoy a cinematic-like quality experience on the Yoga S940. At just 1.2kg light and 12.2mm thin, with upto 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the ultra slim and portable Yoga S940 comes with Windows 10, up to 16GB LPDDR3 memory and upto 1TB PCIe SSD storage for good all-round performance.

Leveraging AI, Yoga S940 comes with the option to automatically filter out most ambient noise and blur out distracting backgrounds during video calls, so that sounds like a dog’s barking or sight of dirty laundry don’t have to disrupt video calls with colleagues, friends or family. Taking privacy to a new level, the minute users turn their head away from the laptop screen, the Yoga S940’s AI-powered sensors can detect the absence of user and auto-lock the display to protect the data from others seeing it. It can also detect and alert the user when any uninvited person is shoulder surfing on the screen.

Lenovo Yoga S940 can also help increase productivity by shifting open windows and content contextually to a connected external monitor, based on your attention, intent and focus. Additionally, Lenovo Smart Assist includes hands-free PC log-in through its built-in infrared (IR) camera and Windows Hello for an added layer of security and convenience, and voice-matching personalisation to respond to your voice when speaking to Amazon Alexa or Microsoft Cortana from as far as across the room.

The Yoga S940 keeps getting smarter too, able to learn from usage patterns and optimise its performance.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,39,990+