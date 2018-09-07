Lenovo unveils fitness band Cardio Plus HX03W in India; check price, specifications

The Bluetooth-enabled smart band comes with a 0.96-inch OLED full-screen display, embedded heart-rate sensor, long standby time, USB direct charging and water resistance, the company said in a statement. (Reuters)

Chinese technology company Lenovo on Friday announced a new “Cardio Plus HX03W” smart band with multi-interface options and more health and fitness features for Rs 1,999 in India.

The Bluetooth-enabled smart band comes with a 0.96-inch OLED full-screen display, embedded heart-rate sensor, long standby time, USB direct charging and water resistance, the company said in a statement.

“The fitness space in India is witnessing growth at a tremendous pace and Cardio Plus HX03W is a perfect pick for fitness enthusiasts who are looking for premium and stylish looking gizmo at value price point,” said Sebastian Peng, Head of Mobile Business Group ecosystem, Lenovo.

Compatible with both Android and iOS, the smart band comes with the running mode, anti-sleep mode, long sitting alert and sedentary reminder features.

Lenovo has also released a revamped version of its fitness app “Lenovo Life” that enables users to check daily activities and includes features like dieting, shape training videos and private sports plans.

With detachable straps, “Cardio Plus HX03W” is available on Amazon India.