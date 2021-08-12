Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: A business laptop for ‘work from anywhere’

Along with a leather cover with a built-in kickstand, the X1 Fold offers both style as well as function.

Ever wondered why ThinkPad laptops are so popular among working professionals? For one, ThinkPads are out and out high performance business computers that are reliable; they are sturdily built and come with a formidable hardware and software combination for smooth performance. Good battery life is a given here too, so is robust security to keep the data secure. The point I am making: this Chinese maker, which took over IBM’s PC and laptop business in 2005, has done a good job of keeping the ThinkPad flag flying high.

Cut to present. Lenovo has introduced its latest innovation—the ThinkPad X1 Fold, a design wonder that looks more like a sketchbook than a laptop. Covered in an attractive leather folio, it is said to be the world’s first foldable PC, a chameleon of personal computing devices, adapting to its environment and intended for those looking for on-the-go computing in an ultra-mobile form factor. At just 999g, the X1 Fold provides a split-screen experience and comes with a brilliant and seamless folding OLED screen that provides a full 33.52cms (13.3 inches) 2K display. Its mini keyboard is BlueTooth enabled and nests inside the system, charging simply by being magnetised to the screen when the system is closed.

Using Intel’s latest Hybrid technology processor, the X1 Fold offers efficiency on-the-go and along with the built-in kickstand, pen, and removable keyboard, allowing you to be productive in a wide variety of modes. Its Wi-Fi 6 capabilities allow for a faster throughput at home while optional 5G capability allows you to be connected anywhere. Let us take a deep-dive to find out more about this Lenovo creation, prices for which start at Rs 3,29,000 onwards.

The ThinkPad team has designed the hinge of the X1 Fold to accommodate for the foldable OLED screen while preventing the screen from creasing or bubbling when folded for extended periods of time. The bezel of the device allows for smooth folding, as well as protection of the screen. For the back frame, the X1 Fold uses carbon fibre plates and magnesium alloy as its protective outer shell, cut into two pieces and held together with the hinges that provide proper tension while opening and closing. The 13.3-inch OLED display offers high colour accuracy and brightness for a variety of tasks while maintaining a lack of discernable crease while the screen is unfolded.

Along with a leather cover with a built-in kickstand, the X1 Fold offers both style as well as function. Remove the keyboard and utilise the kickstand to present information in standing mode, hold it like a book to comfortably read e-books, keep the keyboard attached for the experience of an extra small laptop system and then pop the keyboard off to take notes from a video in dual screen mode to multitask.

You can even lay the X1 Fold flat and mark up documents and sign contracts like you would using a tablet with the Lenovo Mod Pen. Folded, the X1 Fold is roughly the size of a standard book at 158.2 x 236.0 x 27.8 mm and can be carried in a smaller bag than the typical clamshell system.

Probing the innards, the X1 Fold features an Intel i5-L16G7 Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology. Users can browse online, stream a video, or watch a presentation, while using the Thinkpad X1 Fold like a tablet, relying on the built-in kickstand or the optional easel to hold it up. With the Lenovo Mode Switcher app, the ThinkPad X1 Fold also orients windows on the screen to a user’s preference. It anticipates user movements quickly and easily allows them to split the screen in two or use full width for one large display. It also automatically adjusts to display the on-screen keyboard as required.

The X1 Fold comes equipped with Dolby Access app that uses Dolby Atmos technology to simulate 3D sound. During my two week-long usage, the X1 Fold performed on expected lines. It is pretty fast with no lag whatsoever. It is good combination of durability, portability and performance. Battery life is pretty long so users can stay focused on their movie or work. I reckon the X1 Fold is apt for executives seeking a premium device with the latest technology innovations. Or, lets just say it, anyone whose lifestyle demands the latest, coolest, most stylish gadget, provided one can afford it.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 13.3-inch 2K OLED 4:3 (2048 x 1536, 300 nits) DCI-P3 95% touchscreen

Processor: Intel Core i5 with Intel Hybrid Technology

Operating system: Windows 10 Home or Pro

Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD 11th Gen Graphics

Memory & storage: 8GB LPDDR4, 256 GB/512 GB/1TB PCIe-NVMe M.2 2242 SSD

Battery: 50 Wh with Rapid Charge technology

Estimated street price: Rs 3,29,000 onwards