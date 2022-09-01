Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) launched with folding OLED display, 12th Gen Intel Core processor | IFA 2022

Lenovo has launched the ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) folding laptop ahead of IFA 2022. This device has a 16.3-inch folding OLED screen that turns into two 12-inch displays when folded. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core U9 i5 and i7 processors. The laptop also features 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) price and availability

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) pricing starts at $2,499 (roughly Rs 1,98,600). The newly launched foldable laptop will be available to purchase in the US Market, starting November 2022, in a single performance Black colour option. The company is yet to announce the release date for other markets, including India.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) features a 16.3-inch OLED display with a 2024X2560 pixels resolution and 4:3 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, along with Dolby Vision playback support. When folded, the laptop gives access to two 12-inch displays. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) features a peak brightness level of 600 nits, claims the company.

The touchscreen is surrounded by 8mm bezels, according to the company. It also features support for the Lenovo Precious Pen and Precious Pen 2. The stylus can be attached magnetically to the foldable laptop.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. It is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core U9 i5 and i7 processors. In terms of graphics, it has Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is packed with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The laptop also features a 5 MP IR webcam for video conferencing with an optional Intel Visual Sense controller.

When unfolded, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) measures 8.6mm and 7.4mm when folded. The laptop weighs about 1.28kg without the stand and keyboard, and 1.9kg with the stand and keyboard, according to the company.

The laptop is equipped with a 48Whr battery with 65W fast charging support. The company also claims that 30 minutes of charge can offer up to 4 hours of battery life.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port and a nano-SIM card slot. It features Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity along with Bluetooth 5.2 support. The company also offers a full-size backlit Bluetooth keyboard with Haptic TouchPad and TrackPoint.