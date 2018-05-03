Lenovo Thinkpad L380 Yoga: This Yoga is thin & lightweight

The latest here is the ThinkPad L380 Yoga, a notebook that merges the attitude of a ThinkPad with the physique of a Yoga.

The Yoga series of devices from Lenovo has been the most innovative and versatile of Windows devices. Now, the Yoga concept is making its presence felt in the work-oriented Lenovo ThinkPad range too. The latest here is the ThinkPad L380 Yoga, a notebook that merges the attitude of a ThinkPad with the physique of a Yoga.

The ThinkPad L380 Yoga is slim and light with a rubberised matte finish. The function keys in the top row give you one-touch access to most of the settings you would need and that’s something I really liked about this laptop. Under the keyboard is a large trackpad with separate left-right clickers. Now, with a touchscreen, the keypoint and the trackpad, this is among the few devices you can actually operate to full potential without an external mouse. Then there is the fingerprint scanner next to the trackpad that saves you from the irritation of having to key in your password every single time.

But what sets ThinkPad L380 Yoga apart is its ability to stretch flat, stand up like a tent and fold backwards to become a tablet, enabling consumption and creativity in different modes. This is something Yoga has mastered over the year, but this version gives you the sense that Lenovo has perfected the hinges and ironed out the hinderance. It switches to the tablet mode very easily, though its tougher to type on a smooth touch screen after you have been spoilt by a keynote this good. Also, while typing on the screen the cursor keeps banishing.

The Thinkpad L380 Yoga has a Full HD touch display that is really crisp and bright. The brightness is important as in tablet mode, you may end up using the device a lot under the sun. The audio quality, however, is a bit of a letdown.

The review unit we had was powered by a Intel Core i5 8350U coupled with 8GB RAM and vPRO which is good for most professionals. Given the tablet capabilities of this device, this is ideal for those who have to do a bit of show and tell while on the job. However, for video editing you may need to look for a version with more power under the hoods.

The battery life of the Thinkpad L380 Yoga is another good aspect. In fact, I charged the device only once during the entire review period which was spread over an hour or so everyday for around a week. This will last your full workday without crying for more juice. The array of ports and connectivity options also makes this an easy notebook to use, especially in professional environm ents as you are not looking for adapters all the time.

At Es 65,000, the ThinkPad L380 Yoga is among the best business notebooks in the market. It is easy to carry around, versatile enough to be more than a regular laptop and powerful enough for most professional requi- rements. There are not many which can promise the same set of features at this price point and for that the ThinkPad L380 Yoga is highly recommended.